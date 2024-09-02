Cam Ward And The Hurricanes Highlighted A Record Breaking Weekend For ABC
The world was ready for this new era of college football and the number that network ABC pulled in during their ABC College Football Kickoff should that football is back in town.
It was ABC's second-best Kickoff Saturday on record. No.7 Notre Dame pulled out a gutsy victory at Kyle Field against No. 20 Texas A&M and they drew 8.2 million views that peaked at 9.3. It was ABC's most streamed regular season college football game ever and was the most watched Saturday night game in the past two years.
Cam Ward and the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes showed that this normal Miami hype was different this season as they jumped out and dominated the Florida Gators in the season opener. The game generated 6.6 million views and was the most watched week 1 late afternoon game since 2017.
The sole ACC loss in the lineup was No. 14 Clemson taking on the powerhouse of the college football world in No. 1 Georgia. It was a close game until the Bulldogs found their gear and turned back into the monsters they had been over the past three seasons during the regular season. They have gone 40-0 during the regular season of the past few years and are approaching the all-time win streak record that Oklahoma set during the 50s.
The ACC showed that they can be the talk of the town when football is on with key wins in some of the hardest atmospheres to play in in the SEC. Miami is back and Notre Dame looks to finally take that next step to be the powerhouse they once were.