Miami Basketball Earns Bounce Back Win, Defeating A Rising Kiyan Anthony and Syracuse

In the midst of a two-game losing streak, Miami Basketball (16-4, 5-2 ACC) had to find its way back into playing its brand of basketball.

After gifting Florida State their first conference win of the season, the Hurricanes needed to find their groove, and they did on the road. The Canes battled another struggling team with a losing streak, defeating the Syracuse Orange (12-8, 3-4 ACC) on the road 85-76.

The Hurricanes opened the game with starting point guard Tre Donaldson on the bench, as Jai Lucas looked for a spark from somewhere for his "gunshy" team. It worked to perfection as the Canes started the game on a 9-0 run led by freshmen Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen.

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) shoots against Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Betsey (5) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Allen has been working his way back into the lineup after dealing with a hand injury before conference play started. He is a vital part of the piece as the Hurricanes' sixth man, while also providing quality guard minutes.

On the other end, Henderson, continuing to flash his NBA talent, finished the game with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Henderson continues to grow into a star player for the Canes, but it was the Hurricanes' leading scorer, Malik Reneau, who showed up after struggling over the past week.

Early on, Reneau was a henderan on the court in the first half. He finished the game with seven turnovers, five coming in the first half. The Canes have had first-half struggles because of the turnover margin, allowing teams to stay in the game because they struggle to adjust to different zones being thrown at them.

In the second, Reneau took over. He finished the game with his sixth double-double of the season, scoring 20 points and snatching 11 rebounds. It also helped that the Canes dominated on the glass against the Orange 37-21, allowing Miami to get second and third-chance points.

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (right) drives against Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Betsey (left) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes also saw a rising star on the other side of the ball, giving them fits all day. Kiyan Anthony, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, began to show his offensive abilities, which showcased why he was a highly touted recruit. However, in the end, the Hurricanes' talent outlasted the Orange, picking up their second road win in conference play of the season and grabbing a quad two win.

Miami returns to the Watsco Center on Wednesday as the Hurricanes host Stanford at 9 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Network.

