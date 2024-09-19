Cam Ward Is Prepared For The Physical South Florida Defense
No. 8 Miami has been one of the best stories in the college football world and that is thanks to the quarterback play of Cam Ward.
Ward has been special to start the season while also proving he is one of if not the best quarterback in the country.
The South Florida Bulls know this and with its physical defense, they are prepared to throw everything at Ward to try and make him uncomfortable.
"At Washington State, our defense was crazy blitzing, [Miami] defense does some crazy blitzes so I've 'seen a lot of crazy blitzes in my life but just gotta get the ball out," Ward said.
One of the many things the Bulls will do is throw crazy blitzes at opponents. They did it against No. 4 Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in their week two matchup against the Crimson Tide, and it was an effective game plan until a 28-point explosion in the fourth quarter.
Ward and Milroe have completely different play styles, so that could be something that USF is relying upon. The thing is, Ward has a more accurate arm than Milroe but also can run the ball if needed. He just chooses not to.
Ward knows how to take care of himself in the pocket, the key will be the offensive line to hold up. The pass rush for the Bulls is ferocious but so is the o-line. It will be a fun game and a great way to test and see where the Hurricanes rank among the best across the country.