All Hurricanes

Cam Ward Is Prepared For The Physical South Florida Defense

Knowing this is a step up in physicality, Ward is prepared for anything thrown at him.

Justice Sandle

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the football against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the football against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 8 Miami has been one of the best stories in the college football world and that is thanks to the quarterback play of Cam Ward.

Ward has been special to start the season while also proving he is one of if not the best quarterback in the country.

The South Florida Bulls know this and with its physical defense, they are prepared to throw everything at Ward to try and make him uncomfortable.

"At Washington State, our defense was crazy blitzing, [Miami] defense does some crazy blitzes so I've 'seen a lot of crazy blitzes in my life but just gotta get the ball out," Ward said.

One of the many things the Bulls will do is throw crazy blitzes at opponents. They did it against No. 4 Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in their week two matchup against the Crimson Tide, and it was an effective game plan until a 28-point explosion in the fourth quarter.

How to Watch: No. 8 Miami vs. South Florida; Week 4 College Football TV Schedule

Ward and Milroe have completely different play styles, so that could be something that USF is relying upon. The thing is, Ward has a more accurate arm than Milroe but also can run the ball if needed. He just chooses not to.

Ward knows how to take care of himself in the pocket, the key will be the offensive line to hold up. The pass rush for the Bulls is ferocious but so is the o-line. It will be a fun game and a great way to test and see where the Hurricanes rank among the best across the country.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football