College Gameday Reveals Their College Football Playoff Teams; Miami Only Appears Once

College Football is back, and that also brings in predictions from some of the top analysts and voices in the world of college sports.

Justice Sandle

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Brashard Smith (0) runs with the football for a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Months have passed by with fans twiddling their thumbs waiting for college football to begin. Now the twiddling can stop with week zero underway.

Naturally, College Gameday has taken the stage in Dublin, Ireland for their first international broadcast with the long-awaited ACC matchup between the Florida State Seminoles facing off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets kicking off the football season.

As the show progressed, ESPN pundits, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit revealed their predictions for teams in the College Football Playoff.

Only one believed in the Miami Hurricanes while no one seemed to care about the Canes outside of Howard.

Howard has been infamous in the past with some of his predictions for his playoff teams, but this year's predictions seem a bit more tame.

Desmond Howard 12-Team Prediction
Desmond Howard 12-Team Prediction / ESPN College Gameday

He believes in Cam Ward and what the Hurricanes have built over the past few seasons and expects them to take off and shock people around the nation.

The rest of the predictions from the pundits believe that it will be a battle between Clemson and Florida State to make the playoffs with the one Virginia Tech wildcard from McAfee.

Pat McAfee 12-Team Prediction
Pat McAfee 12-Team Prediction / ESPN College Gameday

Saban and Herbstreit had the natural SEC bias with their list but that does not change their beliefs in Clemson and Florida State.

Nick Saban's 12-Team Prediction
Nick Saban's 12-Team Prediction / ESPN College Gameday
Kirk Herbstreit's 12-Team Prediction
Kirk Herbstreit's 12-Team Prediction / ESPN College Gameday

These predictions could be completely wrong but that is the beauty of week zero. No one knows what's going to happen in this new era of college football, but all that matters is that football is back.

Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

