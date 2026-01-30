Miami Women's Hoops Third Quarter Rally Falls Flat Against Duke: First Alert
Despite trimming the deficit to just five points to close out the first quarter, the Miami women's hoops squad came up short against the Duke Blue Devils as the Hurricanes ran out of gas in the 4th quarter.
The Hurricanes rattled off 27 points in the third quarter alone in one of the better stints of basketball the unit has played up to this point in the season. However, the Blue Devils found an extra gear, and the Hurricane offense sputtered in the final quarter, with the final score settling at 74-58.
The Blue Devils outscored the Hurricanes 19-8 in the game's closing minutes, and with the loss, Miami fell to 12-9 on the year and 4-6 in conference play.
Before the game began, Miami honored former head coach Katie Meier with her own banner in the rafters detailing her accomplishments at the helm of the program. Meier led the Hurricanes to 10-straight postseasons during her tenure as head coach, and amassed 365 total wins.
Meier is not only a Miami legend, but also a two-time gold medal winner, as she coached the Team USA U18 team in the FIBA Americas Championship and the subsequent U19 team in Lithuania. She is also a Duke University Alum.
Next up for the Miami women's hoops squad is a home matchup against Syracuse for Daddy-Daughter National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 1.
Countdown to Men's Basketball Selection Sunday
45 days until March 15
First Alert: Friday, January 30, 2026
- Former Miami Women's Basketball head coach Katie Meier spent four seasons at Charlotte before joining the Hurricanes, where she coached for 19 seasons.
- Pro Football Focus currently has Rueben Bain Jr. going second overall in this year's draft to the New York Jets.
- After the team's bounce-back win over Stanford, Miami big man Ernest Udeh Jr. was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.
Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day
Dennis Erickson drove me to my home and asked me to become a Miami Hurricane. There was no way in hell I wasn't going."Warren Sapp
Miami Hurricanes Thursday Results
Women's Basketball: Duke 74, Miami 58
Miami Hurricanes Friday Schedule
- Track and Field: Razorback Invitational | Fayetteville, Arkansas | TBA
- Women's Tennis: FIU vs. Miami | Coral Gables, Fl. | 11 a.m.
Countdown to 2026 Miami Hurricanes Baseball Season
15 days (Lehigh at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, 7 p.m. ET)
