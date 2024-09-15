Did The Miami Hurricanes Move Higher Than No. 10 In This Week's Associate Press Polls?
The Miami Hurricanes have moved to the No. 8 team in the country after another dominant performance against Ball State dropping 62 on the Cardinals and holding them scoreless.
Cam Ward is the Heisman front runner and for good reason. In only 2.5 games played, he has over 1000 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns and leads the country in QBR (quarterback rating) at 94.4.
The weapons around him are electric and the defense is starting to find its groove without their best player in Rueben Bain Jr. Damari Brown is also missing in the secondary and once both are back healthy and ready to move, The Hurricanes have a chance to say they are back.
Mario Cristobal has turned this program around like he planned and has the Hurricanes back in the national spotlight.
Here is the list for the Week 3 AP Polls:
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (35)
- Georgia (23)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- USC
- Utah
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Louisville
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Northern Illinois
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
Other teams receiving votes
Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47
Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11
Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)
1. Georgia (42), 1358, 3-0
2. Texas (10), 1301, 3-0
3. Ohio State (3), 1293, 2-0
4. Alabama, 1193, 3-0
5. Ole Miss, 1153, 3-0
6. Oregon, 1019, 3-0
7. Tennessee, 1009, 3-0
T8. Penn State, 968, 2-0
T8. Missouri, 968, 3-0
10. Utah, 834, 3-0
11. Miami, 831, 3-0
12. USC, 808, 2-0
13. Oklahoma, 697, 3-0
14. Kansas State, 662, 3-0
15. Oklahoma State, 642, 3-0
16. LSU, 466, 2-1
17. Michigan, 439, 2-1
18. Notre Dame, 404, 2-1
19. Clemson, 340, 1-1
20. Louisville, 333, 2-0
21. Iowa State, 235, 2-0
22. Nebraska, 204, 3-0
23. Memphis, 176, 3-0
24. Texas A&M, 85, 2-1
25. UNLV, 78, 3-0
Schools dropped out: No. 18 Arizona;No. 22 Washington;
Others receiving votes: Illinois 75;Washington State 38;Arizona 37;Northern Illinois 34;Syracuse 32;UCF 27;Pittsburgh 17;Iowa 17;Boise State 17;Arizona State 15;North Carolina 14;North Carolina State 12;California 10;Indiana 7;Michigan State 6;Liberty 6;Boston College 6;BYU 3;Washington 2;Toledo 1;South Florida 1;San Jose State 1;James Madison 1;