Everything Florida A&M Head Coach James Colzie III Said After Loss Against No. 12 Miami
It was a difficult loss on the road for Florida A&M but that won't change the fact that they still have a strong team heading back to SWAC play.
Some issues need to be fixed but head coach James Colzie III knows that they can be cleaned up.
On miscues today…
Sometimes, the lights are different. They were a little different today. Traveling, big crowd, big-time football game in a big-time spot. We gave up a touchdown on a basic coverage early. Those aren’t coverages we normally blow. With mistakes, you have to take advantage. The University of Miami did a very, very, very good of taking advantage of those mistakes. And then, obviously, [Cam Ward] makes plays. He buys time and when we thought we were doing good stuff, he did a great job. Good football team and [Cam Ward] is a difference maker. …They’ve got a great staff, great football and this is probably going to be a team that does some damage in the playoff run.
On moving forward and getting better…
We have to correct. We’ll get back tomorrow and work on our corrections. We’ve got a bye week, so we’ve got some guys that are banged up. If you looked at our lineup today, we probably didn’t travel our best 70. We had about three or four guys that were missing. Whether they made a different or not, I don’t know. We have to get back, take a look, make our corrections, just get healthy and start from scratch, as we get to this bye week. We had some blown coverages on some basic things that we traditionally over the last couple of years have done really, really well with. [Xavier] Restrepo and [Cam] Ward caught us on a mistake. We don’t give up 50-yard touchdown passes with guys wide open. So, again, we’ll get back, we’ll evaluate and correct and put guys in the right spots. We lost to a team that’s probably going to be in the playoff. Is there any humility with that? No, but our team won 13 straight football games, so this isn’t a bunch that is used to losing, especially losing like this, but the guys in the locker room are upbeat and understand the mission to try to get ready for our SWAC run. Did we lose? Yes. Are we happy about it? No. But we have some things to work on and our guys are aware of that, as well as our coaching staff.