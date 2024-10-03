Extra Point: Finding The Standard In The Run Game
While No. 8 Miami has one of the best offenses in the country, the running game continues to be a question mark week after week.
Having one of the most talented rooms in the country, people have started to question why expectations haven't been met in a balanced offensive attack.
A key thing to note is that offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has an air raid offense that has not favored transfer running back Damien Martinez.
Think about the Baltimore Ravens and their utilization of All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. He works better in an I-formation or pistol where he can run counters and get tosses eight yards behind the line where he has time to dig his feet into the ground and get the burst he needs to rush through or around the offensive line.
This is not comparing Henry to Marteniz in their skill set as Henry is arguably this generation's best rusher, but Marteniz is used to playing in the same type of pro-style offense. He hasn't been able to dig his feet in and get to the outside. When he is given those chances he makes impactful plays.
Mark Fletcher Jr. Ajay Allen (who surprisingly hasn't gotten much playing time when he has been a positive anytime he touches the ball, Noah Lyle, and Chris Johnson Jr. work better in this air-raid style of system compared to Martinez.
The offense did start to shift in the final drive for the Hurricanes at the end of the game. More formations allowed players to play to their strengths and it was highlighted when plays were made.
The Running game has to start developing. The passing game has been fantastic but once an offense starts to become one-dimensional, it will be easy to pick apart Cam Ward no matter how great he slings the ball around.
A running game needs to be developed if the team expects to compete with the top teams in the country who have shown to be multi-dimensional with their offensive attacks.