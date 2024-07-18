How To Watch: ACC Kickoff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The 2024 ACC Football Kickoff, July 22-25, will be held at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.
ACC Network will broadcast live from the ACC Football Kickoff. The four days of expansive coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET each day and will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date. In addition to ACCN’s coverage, there will be a special edition of ACC Huddle on Monday, July 22, at 8 p.m. ET that will air on ESPN2.
The complete list of 2024 ACC Football Kickoff attendees includes:
Boston College
Head Coach Bill O’Brien
Thomas Castellanos, QB, Waycross, Ga.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Williamstown, N.J.
Drew Kendall, OL, Norwell, Mass.
California
Head Coach Justin Wilcox –
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Miami, Fla.
Jaydn Ott, RB, Chino, Calif.
Chandler Rogers, QB, Mansfield, Texas
Craig Woodson, S, Grand Prairie, Texas
Clemson
Head Coach Dabo Swinney
Barrett Carter, LB, Suwanee, Ga.
Cade Klubnik, QB, Austin, Texas
Phil Mafah, RB, Loganville, Ga.
R.J. Mickens, S, Southlake, Texas
Duke
Head Coach Manny Diaz
Grayson Loftis, QB, Gaffney, S.C.
Jordan Moore, WR, Sykesville, Md.
Maalik Murphy, QB, Inglewood, Calif.
Justin Pickett, OL, Carmel, Ind.
Jaylen Stinson, S, Opelika, Ala.
Florida State
Head Coach Mike Norvell
Joshua Farmer, DT, Port St. Joe, Fla.
Patrick Payton, DE, Miami, Fla.
Darius Washington, OL, Pensacola, Fla.
Georgia Tech
Head Coach Brent Key
Zeek Biggers, DL, Salisbury, N.C.
Jamal Haynes, RB, Loganville, Ga.
Haynes King, QB, Longview, Texas
Louisville
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Ashton Gillotte, DL, Boca Raton, Fla.
Quincy Riley, DB, Columbia, S.C.
Tyler Shough, QB, Chandler, Ariz.
Miami
Head Coach Mario Cristobal
Francisco Mauigoa, LB, ‘Ili‘Ili, American Samoa
Jalen Rivers, OL, Jacksonville, Fla
Cam Ward, QB, West Columbia, Texas
North Carolina
Head Coach Mack Brown
Power Echols, LB, Charlotte, N.C.
Omarion Hampton, RB, Clayton, N.C.
Conner Harrell, QB, Alabaster, Ala.
Max Johnson, QB, Athens, Ga.
Kaimon Rucker, RUSH, Hartwell,
NC State
Head Coach Dave Doeren
Grayson McCall, QB, Indian Trail, N.C.
Davin Vann, DE, Cary, N.C.
Jordan Waters, RB, Fairmont, N.C.
Pitt
Head Coach Pat Narduzzi
Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Schuylkill Haven, Pa.
Donovan McMillon, DB, McMurray, Pa.
Nate Yarnell, QB, Austin, Texas
SMU
Head Coach Rhett Lashlee
Kevin Jennings, QB, Oak Cliff, Texas
RJ Maryland, TE, Southlake, Texas
Elijah Roberts, DE, Miami, Fla.
Preston Stone, QB, Dallas, Texas
Stanford
Head Coach Troy Taylor
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada
Ashton Daniels, QB, Burford, Ga.
Tristan Sinclair, LB, Alamo, Calif.
Syracuse
Head Coach Fran Brown
LeQuint Allen, RB, Millville, N.J.
Justin Barron, DB, Rocky Hill, Conn.
Fadil Diggs, DL, East Camden, N.J.
Kyle McCord, QB, Mt. Laurel, N.J.
Virginia
Head Coach Tony Elliott
Chico Bennett Jr., DE, Ashburn, Va.
Kam Butler, LB, Florence, Ky.
Tony Muskett, QB, Springfield, Va.
Virginia Tech
Head Coach Brent Pry
Kyron Drones, QB, Pearland, Texas
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, DL, Portsmouth, Va.
Dorian Strong, CB, Upper Marlboro, Md.
Wake Forest
Head Coach Dave Clawson
Jasheen Davis, DL, Snellville, Ga.
DeVonte Gordon, OL, Washington, D.C.
Taylor Morin, WR, Centreville, Va.