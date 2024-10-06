Hurricanes And Bears Fit To Be Tied After First Quarter
Miami and California have a barn burner going in Berkeley.
It was an explosive first quarter for both teams as the quarter ended 7-7. Miami and California both had long drives to put them in the end zone.
Mark Fletcher led the Canes with 45 yards on four carries. Cam Ward was 5-of-6 for 52 yards and did lead the one touchdown drive,
The Hurricanes took a 7-0 lead driving 63 yards on five plays. The drive was highlighted by a 28-yard run by Fletcher. Fletcher capped the drive off with a four-yard touchdown run between the guards to give Miami the early lead.
It did not take long for Cal to tie the game as tight end Jack Endries caught a 57-yard touchdown from Fernando Mendoza with 3:58 left to play in the quarter.
Endries caught the ball on a slip screen and then went vertical and he outran the secondary to the end zone. The Bears drove 89 yards in seven plays. The play should have been stopped for a short gain, but the Hurricanes defense looked out of position,
The First quarter ended with Miami having a fourth down at the California 45-yard line. On third down Jordan Lyle needed three yards and only got one. That ran out the quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, Ward completed a pass to Elijah Arroyo, but he was stopped short of the first down. Miami turned the ball over on downs.
Three plays later Cal would take the lead 14-7 on a five-yard run by Jaydn Ott. This was after a long pass from Mendoza to set the Bears up inside the Miami red zone.