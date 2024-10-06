All Hurricanes

Hurricanes And Bears Fit To Be Tied After First Quarter

Miami scored first, but gave up a long touchdown to allow Cal to tie the game.

Scott Salomon

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) walks on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) walks on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami and California have a barn burner going in Berkeley.

It was an explosive first quarter for both teams as the quarter ended 7-7. Miami and California both had long drives to put them in the end zone.

Mark Fletcher led the Canes with 45 yards on four carries. Cam Ward was 5-of-6 for 52 yards and did lead the one touchdown drive,

The Hurricanes took a 7-0 lead driving 63 yards on five plays. The drive was highlighted by a 28-yard run by Fletcher. Fletcher capped the drive off with a four-yard touchdown run between the guards to give Miami the early lead.

It did not take long for Cal to tie the game as tight end Jack Endries caught a 57-yard touchdown from Fernando Mendoza with 3:58 left to play in the quarter.

Endries caught the ball on a slip screen and then went vertical and he outran the secondary to the end zone. The Bears drove 89 yards in seven plays. The play should have been stopped for a short gain, but the Hurricanes defense looked out of position,

The First quarter ended with Miami having a fourth down at the California 45-yard line. On third down Jordan Lyle needed three yards and only got one. That ran out the quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Ward completed a pass to Elijah Arroyo, but he was stopped short of the first down. Miami turned the ball over on downs.

Three plays later Cal would take the lead 14-7 on a five-yard run by Jaydn Ott. This was after a long pass from Mendoza to set the Bears up inside the Miami red zone.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins site, and has since contributed to the Miami Heat, Back in the Day NBA, Miami Hurricanes and San Antonio Spurs sites. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. He's covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/Football