Hurricanes Coach Mario Cristobal Said Miami Better Not Overlook Ball State
Mario Cristobal said if any of his players think Miami has an easy opponent on Saturday, they might be disappointed. He gives Ball State credit for coming in to play No. 10 Miami.
He said there is no easy game on the Hurricanes' schedule.
"Every team has good football players. If you don't believe that, there is gonna come a Saturday where you are gonna be disappointed," Cristobal said on Monday. "The best thing we have for us is our culture. We make it clear from the beginning, there are no easy games on our schedule. The most important game we have is on Saturday at 3:30."
Cristobal said Ball State has a strong offensive line and a productive quarterback. He likes their defense but said there was a lot of turnover, but not a drop in play.
"They are big, nasty, physical, just nasty, they get after you. They have explosive wide receivers," Cristobal said. "They have a lot of change over on defense, but you don't see a drop-off. We studied them all summer and we are excited they are coming in to play us."
Coming off of a huge win over Florida A&M, huge in terms of playing your entire roster and accumulating a lot of points, Cristobal is going back into the laboratory to find more ways to be innovative with all of his toys.
He was most pleased with the fact Miami got to play so many players.
"We never present playing time as an inherent right. It has to be earned. They earned it," Cristobal said. "We make sure it has to be earned. They have to know what they are doing and then let them compete."
Speaking of competing, Cam Ward came up for discussion. Shocking, I know. Coach Cristobal said he is amazed at the level Ward is operating at.
"He knows that he's done some unbelievable stuff, but there is more to focus on, stuff you can get better at," Cristobal said. "Cam doesn't shy away from it, he's hard-working, unselfish."
Cristobal said Ward is very giving of his body and he flies around with no worries. He said he does it because he is a great teammate and is willing to do anything to win.
"He's excelled in practices. He has excelled as a leader. There's a lot more to him. We don't want him jumping around all over the place, but when you have to you have to," Cristobal said. "He's not made of ceramic, he throws his body around, he can't be broken. There's a lot more in the tank."
NOTES: Emory Williams will be taking a redshirt this season. It became apparent when three quarterbacks played on Saturday. He was not one of them. "He's done very well, he's an excellent player, it was done by prior agreement," Cristobal said. "He has a clear understanding of how we are proceeding."
Robbie Washington is moving to cornerback, where the Canes need to add some depth. Washington played safety in high school and has excelled in the defensive backfield according to Cristobal.
"Robby is an excellent athlete and a good football player, unfortunately, he has had some nagging injuries since he got to Miami. it just so happens we need some help at the DB spot," Cristobal said. "He has a natural ability to bend, to strike ball carriers. He did some of this in high school if you look at his tape at safety. We believe he will be an elite corner. He is smart, elite and a good corner."
On Isaiah Horton: "Can't say enough great things about Isaiah Horton. He worked through some difficult situations and sees himself being a great contributor to the program. The offense suits him really well. He does play inside, he has versatility. He's gonna be a great one."