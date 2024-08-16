Hurricanes More Concerned About Their Scrimmage On Saturday; Florida Gators Can Wait
Do not tell the Miami Hurricanes they have a game in 15 days against the Florida Gators. The only thing on their minds right now is the scrimmage they have on Saturday,
They are looking to get better so when Florida preparation comes, they are at their very best.
"I am dialed in on practice because today makes me better for tomorrow," Miami defensive tackle Rueben Bain said Thursday night. "We have to get better for today, not tomorrow."
DEFENSIVE FRONT: BEST IN THE COUNTRY
Offensive tackle Jalen Rivers believes the work the Hurricanes get in practice is better than what they will see on Saturdays.
"We go against the best defensive line we will face all year, every day in practice," Rivers said. "We are going at it every day. I'm looking forward to getting better every day."
Fellow offensive lineman Anez Cooper agreed with Rivers. He said this unit is communicating more, which is the key to its cohesiveness.
"Everything is going well, we are all building relationships," Cooper said. "We don't just learn what our job is, we know what everyone's job is and what they are supposed to do, I learned that we can be a good offense if we just talk to each other more. We have to connect with one another and communicate,"
LEFT GUARD SPOT STILL OPEN, OKUNLOLA CLOSING IN ON STARTING JOB
One spot that is currently up for grabs is the left guard spot. It appears as though highly-touted redshirt freshman Samson Okunlola has the inside track on the job.
"Everyday I am looking for the opportunity to get better. My focus is getting better, today, tomorrow and the next day," Okunlola said. "Trust is a big thing. The five that play trust each other. What you do on the film tells the truth."
BLOCKING FOR THE RUNNING BACKS
Cooper said the offensive line is especially excited to block for the running backs. He said they are all big and powerful but also capable of ripping off a long run.
"We've got a big running back room and it's very deep," Cooper said, "We've got some big boys and we are excited to block for them."
The Hurricanes will feature Damien Martinez as their premier back, Cooper said it is a pleasure blocking for him. He is also very tough to bring down.
"Damien Martinez is a great back, they all look up to him," Cooper said. "Damien is going to be a great running back, If he believes and trusts in us, the way we believe and have trust in him, we are going to have a great year."