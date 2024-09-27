All Hurricanes

Live Updates: No. 7 Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Tonight is the ACC season opener for both teams.

Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) dives into the end zone for a two point conversion against the South Florida Bulls in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
MIAMI GARDENS -- The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes open up Atlantic Coast Conference play against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium.

This will be the first real test of the season for Miami as conference play begins. Miami went 4-0 in its non-conference schedule and defeated three Florida schools in doing so, The Canes defeated Florida, Florida A&M and the University of South Florida.

The weather is perfect as all remnants of Hurricane Helene have left the area. Virginia Tech flew in to Miami Thursday afternoon and traveled around the storm.

We will keep you updated through the final whistle.

Pregame:

The depth charts were just released at 6:40 p.m. Miami defensive end Rueben Bain, Jr. appears to be back starting. Further, left tackle Jalen Rivers appears to be healthy and he is listed in the starting lineup.

The Game:

Who: Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) at #7 Miami Hurricanes (4-0)

When: September 27, 2024, 7 p.m. ET

Where:  Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: ESPN

Series: Miami leads 25-15

Last Game: Miami won 20-14 on Oct, 15, 2022,

