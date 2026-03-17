Miami's Familiarity with Mizzou Brings An Early Advantage in First March Madness Game

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have only faced the Missouri Tigers one time in program history.

In 2002, the Canes and Tigers battled in a No. 5/No. 12 First Round Matchup in the NCAA Tournament, where the Canes were upset.

Now, over two decades later, it is a similar matchup for head coach Jai Lucas in his first NCAA Tournament appearance. He has watched them for some time, and now he has two weapons in his back pocket from the same Tiger tree.

Missouri forward Aidan Shaw and associate head coach Charlton Young walk off the court after a college basketball game against Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena on Mar. 2, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. | Abigail Landwehr/Columbia Daily Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

"You know I've watched them for a while, 'cause I know Coach Gates for a while, so I kind of know a little bit about him," Lucas said. "I'm watching a ton this year, but kind of just the I guess the base of their program and how they play and what they do, of course, we have some people on staff and former players from Missouri. So hopefully they can come up with some type of scouting report."

On his coaching staff, he brought over Charlton Young from the Tigers during the offseason, as well as forward Marcus Allen, who will unfortunately miss out on this opportunity to play due to his ongoing battle with cancer.

But has Lucas said, this is a chance to pick their brains, understand the ins and outs of the Mizzou game plan that has been wired into both.

Moreover, Lucas has familiarity with star guard Mark Mitchell. Mitchell is averaging 18.3 points a game, but Lucas knows he is capable of doing it. He coached him during his sophomore year at Duke.

"They have a lot of speed in the backcourt, knowing some of their guys, and I coach one of their actually one of their best players, Mark Mitchell. I coach him at Duke," Lucas said. "So I've seen how he has progressed throughout his career and how he's been there, and he's a big part of the team. You know, so I'll get a better feel of him tonight and moving forward, but, you know, for us, we play a certain brand of basketball, so we just have to stick to what it got us there."

However, Lucas also knows he can't solely rely on those things. He has his own game plan to attack, and out working the Tigers starts with beating them at their own game. It's a defensive-minded battle that the Canes are prepared for.

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas congratulates guard Tre Donaldson (3) against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

"You know they're gonna be competitive, they're gonna play hard. They're gonna fight every possession. You know they're gonna crash. He's one of the coaches that sit all five to the glass, and then just defensively, they'll pick up, kind of extended pressure, some of the stuff was seen before. So we'll kind of see, but I know it's gonna be more of a defensive-minded battle. And before him, coming from Leonard Hamilton in Florida State tree, so it's a lot of stuff we'll see."

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