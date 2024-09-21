Live Updates: No. 8 Miami Travels To Tampa To Face USF
TAMPA, FL - The #8 Miami Hurricanes put their perfect record on the line as they prepare to face the University of South Florida Bulls, who are 2-1 on the young season. This will be Miami's final out of conference tune up before they open up ACC play Friday night at home against Virginia Tech at 7:30 pm. ET.
Pre-Game:
Right Guard Anez Cooper is out on the field and warming up with no boot or brace on his foot. Mario Cristobal said on Monday he and Jalen Rivers should be healthy enough to start Saturday evening.
Update: Rivers and Rueben Bain are not dressed and will not play. 6;39 PM.
Update: Damari Brown and Ryan Rodriguez are both out tonight. They are not dressed in full uniform ten minutes before game time, 6:49 PM ET.
Unlike last week, there are no clouds in the sky, it's all blue. We are a little more than an hour away from the start of the game.
The field is emerald green and it is cut really short. Watch Miami's speedsters to be even faster.
The Game:
Who: No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) at South Florida Bulls (2-1)
When: September 21, 2024, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
TV: ESPN
Series: Miami leads 5-1
Last Game: Miami won 49-21, Sept. 28, 2013. The Hurricanes are undefeated at Raymond James Stadium. They are a perfect 3-0 at the cozy confines of RJS.