Mario Cristobal Details the Process of Turning Miami Back Into 'The U'
It's no secret that Miami football isn't what it used to be when it truly embodied the nickname "The U." Since 2006, the Hurricanes have made just one trip to a New Year's Six bowl game and have been ranked in the final AP Poll just five times.
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal is in his second season as the team's head coach and has been an assistant multiple times for the program in the past. Additionally, he played on the team for four years and won National Championships in 1989 and 1991.
Cristobal spoke on Always College Football with Greg McElroy on Thursday and was asked what the process would be in reviving Miami to its glory days of "The U."
"Miami didn't slip up overnight, so getting Miami to be Miami again doesn't happen overnight, those things mirror each other," Cristobal said. "It's been a lifelong dream but it's also an obligation. Having played here and have gone away and learned from the very best and apply that to get some great results."
Cristobal explained what his role would be as the head coach in attempting this challenging task of resurgence.
"It's my obligation...to make sure that Miami establishes those standards and culture. Standards and culture are actions," Cristobal said. "You don't just throw the ball out there and become Michael Irvin. It's making sure you're getting those types of players that can be that and then grinding on the field like those guys did."
"Call it what it is, before you beat somebody else, you gotta really know who you are," Cristobal said. "I think our team, through recruiting, culture, academics just pounding and doing the right thing all the time, we're learning more and more about what it is to be a Miami Hurricane."
Cristobal has brought former Miami legends to speak to the current team and stated they've done a great job of motivating the team as they've revealed the secret to their past success.
"It's in the dirt. Put your hand in it and get to work. So for us, it's not about going back in time, it's about shutting our mouths and going to work and going to get better," Cristobal said.
Miami's struggles over the past few years haven't put much pressure on them to be "The U" for this upcoming season. Cristobal understands that there isn't a giant weight on the Hurricanes' shoulders and it's one reason why he's looking forward to the season.
"There's nothing for us to talk about. There's no hype, there's no nothing. We've been working our butts off to improve and progress to this point and we're excited. The momentum within the walls here is awesome, so let's go get to work and let's find out."