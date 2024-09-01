Mario Cristobal Gives Injury Update On Rueben Bain Jr., Damari Brown, And Ryan Rodriguez
In the light of the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes historic victory over the Florida Gators, there were some injuries to key players that left the Canes wondering about their future.
Rueben Bain Jr. and Damari Brown got injured throughout the game. After an offensive lineman landed on his calf Bain missed the rest of the game and was seen in street clothes.
It was the same for Brown who was sent to the locker room after an impressive third down stop on the outside receiver for the Gators, and coming up a little gimpy.
Rodriguez alsp went down as well with an ankle injury.
Luckily, per Mario Cristobal, it was nothing to serious.
"Soft tissue injury. Should be a week maybe two same thing with Damari. So we played two of our best players," Cristobal said. "I think [Rodriquez] sprained his ankle. He was walking around looking pretty good so we are optimistic that his injury isn't too bad."
With the next stretch of games, the two players will not be needed on the field. The Canes will face Florida A&M and Ball State in their week two and three matchups. After the performance the Canes placed on the Gators, they two could use the rest as they have bigger aspirations to achieve.