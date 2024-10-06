All Hurricanes

Miami Creeps Closer To The Top 5 In Polls After Comeback Victory Against Cal

The cardiac Canes have been on full display the past two games as they continue to rise in many polls across the country.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) rushes for a touchdown /across the/ during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) rushes for a touchdown /across the/ during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes continue to rise in the poll as they rank No. 6 in the Associated Press Polls and the USA Today's coaches polls.

The 25 point comeback lead by Heisman front runner Cam Ward continues to shock many that are now waking up to the news that thethe Hurricanes got the job done.

It was the biggest comeback since the 2003 season for the Canes as they continue to defy all the odds with these improvible wins.

The Canes are now entering a much-needed bye week as they look to continue to climb the polls while also preparing for a potential showdown against now No. 10 Clemson in the ACC Championship game in December.

The ACC has four teams in the top-25 with a serging Pitt and SMU cracking the rankings after great wins over the weekend.

AP Poll Rankings After Week Six:

  1. Texas
  2. Ohio State
  3. Oregon
  4. Penn State
  5. Georgia
  6. Miami
  7. Alabama
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Clemson
  11. Iowa State
  12. Notre Dame
  13. LSU
  14. BYU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Utah
  17. Boise State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Indiana
  20. Oklahoma
  21. Missouri
  22. Pittsburgh
  23. Illinois
  24. Michigan
  25. SMU

USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 6

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Texas, (44), 5-0, 1364
2. Ohio State, (11), 5-0, 1330
3. Oregon, 5-0, 1215
4. Georgia, 4-1, 1174
5. Penn State, 5-0, 1163
6. Miami (FL), 6-0, 1085
7. Alabama, 4-1, 1035
8. Ole Miss, 5-1, 935
9. Tennessee, 4-1, 856
10. LSU, 4-1, 839
11. Clemson, 4-1, 818
12. Notre Dame, 4-1, 807
13. Iowa State, 5-0, 695
14. Texas A&M, 5-1, 564
15. BYU, 5-0, 549
16. Oklahoma, 4-1, 541
17. Utah, 4-1, 479
18. Missouri, 4-1, 473
19. Kansas State, 4-1, 360
20. Indiana, 6-0, 358
21. Michigan, 4-2, 224
22. Boise State, 4-1, 213
23. Illinois, 4-1, 179
24. Pittsburgh, 5-0, 170
25. SMU, 5-1, 123

This story will be updated with the AP Poll.

