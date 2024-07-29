Miami Hurricane Football 2024 Awards Tracker: Maxwell Award
With time ticking away before the first snap happens in the Swamp for the Miami Hurricanes, many prestigious awards are releasing their watch list for some players who could have outstanding seasons. Three Hurricanes have been named to the Maxwell Award watch list alongside many other talented players in the country.
Transfer players Cameron Ward (QB) and Damien Martinez (RB) are some of the notable new names for the Hurricanes while long-time player Xavier Restrepo is also named on the list.
Ward threw for 3735 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions last season leading the Washington State Cougars behind center. He did that while also running for his life with a weak offensive line compared to the one that Miami has for him.
Martinez over his two seasons playing for the Oregon State Beavers has over 2000 rushing yards with 16 total TDs from the first two seasons. He was one of the best backs in the portal this offseason and landing with Miami could be the kickstart he needs before he takes his explosive talents to the NFL.
Finally, the hometown kid Restrepo exploded for a career year last season working out of the slot. He always found a way to be open and have the ability to make difficult catches like no other. He had over 1000 yards on the season with five touchdowns.
These Hurricanes will be on many other award lists as they are starting to be released. Some have more awards on their mind and with the excitement and expectations that this season brings, things are looking up for the Hurricanes.
Maxwell Award:
QB Cameron Ward, RB Damien Martinez, and WR Xavier Restrepo named to Watch List on July 29
Former Miami Maxwell Award Winners
2001 – Ken Dorsey, QB, Miami (FL)
1992 – Gino Torretta, QB, Miami (FL)
1986 – Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami (FL)