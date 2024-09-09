Money Well Spent With Tyler Baron
The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes have been on a tear starting the season. Over two games they have combined for 97 points and have held their opponents to 26.
This has been a stark difference from last season, and that can be thanks to the transfer portal and the superstar play that edge rusher Tyler Baron has produced for the Hurricanes.
Baron already has 4 sacks on the season and was unblockable against Florida A&M and Florida. In the A&M game, he recorded a three-sack game (the first of his career), but it was more than just the opponent the team was playing. His internal motor drives him to compete at such a high level.
"For me, it's not really about to opponent, to be honest. Like I said I'm self-driven. I want to be the best version of me and kind of maximize this year and be the best teammate that I can be," Baron said.
As a senior, he knows his draft stock was in a good place but, the little things he could fix led him to the Hurricanes so he could improve. He is learning from one of the best in defensive line head coach Jason Taylor, and that extra knowledge has taken his game to the next level.
It's been a thing taking it day in and day out, just trying to take every opportunity and not waste any time," Baron said. "I am a little bit older so I'm just trying to fine-tune the little things that I can and improve on the little things that coach Taylor tells me, coach Cristobal may tell me, [Lance Guidry] and taking all they are saying and putting in the work."
Baron has turned into the primary rusher for the Hurricanes now that defensive star Sueben Bain Jr. will be missing a few weeks with a soft tissue calf injury. It's not known how much NIL money he is receiving for playing in Coral Gables. No matter the amount, it has been money well spent by the Canes.