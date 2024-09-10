No. 10 Miami Holds Steady In College Football Playoff Predictions
The college football landscape has hit a number of landmines in the first two weeks of the season.
Florida State started as the No. 10 team in the country and now they are 0-2 and left out of the rankings leaving other spots to fill in for the College Football Playoff. As of the most recent AP Polls, the Miami Hurricanes have taken that spot as the top ACC team in the country sitting at No. 10.
The rest of the poll is dominated by SEC teams who are also likely to make it into the playoff pool. The question is now, how do things shake up after week two?
First, the upset of the century of then No. 5 Norte Dame falling to Northern Illinois 16-14 at home. That one game likely dropped them from the playoff race but they still have some ACC teams to play against and key wins could get them back into the last ones in conversation.
The Hurricanes would currently sit as the No. 3 seed in the bracket as the top ACC team. However, the play of No. 1 Georiga and No. 2 Ohio State will not decline so they could be stuck in that spot for the rest of the season.
The rest of the field likely look like this after week two entering week three:
It is still early in the season and with how things are playing out, the schedule is starting to get a bit more difficult for the Hurricanes. South Florida, Cal, and Louisville are all in succession and even with FSU falling off a cliff, It will still be a difficult rivalry game.
The Hurricanes will play to their schedule and their strengthens as the season moves forward.