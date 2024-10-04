All Hurricanes

No. 8 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Vs. Cal

ACC play is in full effect for the Miami Hurricanes and the roster is expecting more players back this week against Cal.

Justice Sandle

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) runs with the football past Virginia Tech Hokies safety Mose Phillips III (18) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) runs with the football past Virginia Tech Hokies safety Mose Phillips III (18) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No. 8 Miami has already arrived on the West Coast for this exciting matchup against Cal. The Canes still have a great roster and the plan is to insert players back into the lineup that has been missing over the past few weeks.

Does Cam Ward have another game that highlights his potential or will his past issues against a team like Cal return and hurt him? This team is looking to stay in title contention and continue on the path of an undefeated season and the roster is here to do that for the Hurricanes.

QUARTERBACK

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond Jame
Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

1. Cameron Ward

2. Reese Poffenbarger

3. Emory Williams (redshirt)

RUNNING BACK

Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls in the th
Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

1. Damien Martinez

2. Mark Fletcher Jr.

3. Jordan Lyles

WIDE RECEIVER

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) slides after running with the football against the Virginia Tech Hokies
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) slides after running with the football against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader

WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr

WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph

TIGHT END

Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the football for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the football for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1. Elijah Arroyo

2. Cam McCormick

3. Elija Lofton

OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Colbie Young (4) celebrates with offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (81) after scoring a touchd
Sep 1, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Colbie Young (4) celebrates with offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (81) after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Redhawks during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Left Tackle: Jalen Rivers, Markel Bell

Left Guard: Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler

Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola

DEFENSIVE LINE

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) sacks Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the season
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) sacks Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the second half. Miami defeated the Gators 41-17. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy | Rueben Bain Jr. - Out (Soft tissue injury in calf)

Defensive Tackle: C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton

Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow or Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook

Defensive End: Rueben Bain Jr, Akheem Mesidor, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant

LINEBACKER

South Florida Bulls quarterback Bryce Archie (3) is sacked by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) in the fourth
Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Bryce Archie (3) is sacked by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt

Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre

Strong-side: Jaylin Alderman, Bobby Pruitt or Bobby Washington

SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury)

Florida A&M Rattlers tight end Koby Gross (6) runs with the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Mishael Powe
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers tight end Koby Gross (6) runs with the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Mishael Powell (0) and Miami Hurricanes defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. (2) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cornerback: Jadais Richard or O.J. Frederique, Robby Washington

Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams

Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford

Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell or Jadais Richard

