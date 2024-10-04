No. 8 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Vs. Cal

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) runs with the football past Virginia Tech Hokies safety Mose Phillips III (18) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No. 8 Miami has already arrived on the West Coast for this exciting matchup against Cal. The Canes still have a great roster and the plan is to insert players back into the lineup that has been missing over the past few weeks.
Does Cam Ward have another game that highlights his potential or will his past issues against a team like Cal return and hurt him? This team is looking to stay in title contention and continue on the path of an undefeated season and the roster is here to do that for the Hurricanes.
QUARTERBACK
Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
1. Cameron Ward
2. Reese Poffenbarger
3. Emory Williams (redshirt)
RUNNING BACK
Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
1. Damien Martinez
2. Mark Fletcher Jr.
3. Jordan Lyles
WIDE RECEIVER
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) slides after running with the football against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader
WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr
WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph
TIGHT END
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the football for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
1. Elijah Arroyo
2. Cam McCormick
3. Elija Lofton
OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)
Sep 1, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Colbie Young (4) celebrates with offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (81) after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Redhawks during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Left Tackle: Jalen Rivers, Markel Bell
Left Guard: Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler
Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola
DEFENSIVE LINE
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) sacks Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the second half. Miami defeated the Gators 41-17. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy | Rueben Bain Jr. - Out (Soft tissue injury in calf)
Defensive Tackle: C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton
Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow or Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook
Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Bryce Archie (3) is sacked by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt
Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre
Strong-side: Jaylin Alderman, Bobby Pruitt or Bobby Washington
SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury)
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers tight end Koby Gross (6) runs with the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Mishael Powell (0) and Miami Hurricanes defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. (2) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Cornerback: Jadais Richard or O.J. Frederique, Robby Washington
Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams
Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford
Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell or Jadais Richard