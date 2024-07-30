Rueben Bain Jr. And His Ceiling: Extra Point
There is so much to love about Rueben Bain Jr. His pursuit of the ball, the way he manhandles players at the line of scrimmage, and his ability to get to where he needs to be are qualities to love in a star player of his quality. The best part about his game is that he is still growing into the mature and wise player that he will eventually become and that starts this season as a sophomore for the Hurricanes.
Head coach Mario Cristobal declared at ACC Kickoff that Bain “is going to end up being one of the best players to go to the University of Miami. He is as talented, driven, and tough as it gets. His best football is ahead of him."
Alongside Francisco Mauigoa, Bain finished his All-American season leading the Canes with 7.5 sacks, second most in college football among freshman defensive linemen behind only Utah State’s Paul Fitzgerald (eight). He had 12.5 tackles for loss which was second on the Hurricanes (Mauigoa led with 18) and tied with Clemson’s T.J. Parker for most in the country among freshmen. Bain also forced three fumbles and had four quarterback hurries with one pass breakup.
A sophomore season like no other could be in store for the Hurricanes as Bain will be in contention for All-ACC First Team and ACC Defensive Player of the Year for the Hurricanes. He is a pro in the waiting and could be a top 10 pick once his time in the NFL Draft comes.