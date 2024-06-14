All Hurricanes

Seven Miami Players Named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC First Team

Can the 2024 Miami Hurricanes live up to the high expectations set on them by Phil Steele?

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the recent release of the prestigious Phil Steele Magazine, Miami was named in his top ten teams with his preseason rankings. Moreover, he also has several Canes littered throughout many All-ACC honors.

When looking at the Preseason All-ACC teams, Phil Steele has named seven Miami players earning All-ACC First-Team selections.

QB Cam Ward

RB Damien Martinez

WR Xavier Restrepo

DT Simeon Barrow

DE Rueben Bain Jr.

LB Francisco Mauigoa

Andres Borregales

This list should not shock many people as the talent that the University of Miami has accumulated throughout this offseason in recruiting and the transfer portal has been outstanding. Ward, Martinez, and Barrow Jr. will be key contributors to the team as they were the most important transfers in recent Hurricanes history.

This season will ride on them and finishing the season with at least three-five Hurricanes on the ALL-ACC First Team list will show how much improvement the program has come under the leadership of Mario Cristobal in his short time as head coach.

There are also seven more Canes who are named in the second - fourth teams. This indicates the levels that Cristobal has worked at getting this roster to be his most talented one in his return to Coral Gables. Other media outlets also agree that this is a big season for the Hurricanes and the only way to meet those expectation is to exceed them.

Published
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football