Seven Miami Players Named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC First Team
With the recent release of the prestigious Phil Steele Magazine, Miami was named in his top ten teams with his preseason rankings. Moreover, he also has several Canes littered throughout many All-ACC honors.
When looking at the Preseason All-ACC teams, Phil Steele has named seven Miami players earning All-ACC First-Team selections.
QB Cam Ward
RB Damien Martinez
WR Xavier Restrepo
DT Simeon Barrow
DE Rueben Bain Jr.
LB Francisco Mauigoa
K Andres Borregales
This list should not shock many people as the talent that the University of Miami has accumulated throughout this offseason in recruiting and the transfer portal has been outstanding. Ward, Martinez, and Barrow Jr. will be key contributors to the team as they were the most important transfers in recent Hurricanes history.
This season will ride on them and finishing the season with at least three-five Hurricanes on the ALL-ACC First Team list will show how much improvement the program has come under the leadership of Mario Cristobal in his short time as head coach.
There are also seven more Canes who are named in the second - fourth teams. This indicates the levels that Cristobal has worked at getting this roster to be his most talented one in his return to Coral Gables. Other media outlets also agree that this is a big season for the Hurricanes and the only way to meet those expectation is to exceed them.