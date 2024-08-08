The Miami Wide Receiver Room Stands Above The Rest In The ACC: Extra Point
Of course, the only school to name three wide receivers on the Biletnikoff watch list is the Miami Hurricanes.
Xavier Restrepo is considered by many to be a top-10 receiver in the country after his explosive last season for the Canes. The slot receiver gained over 1000 yards breaking many records for the program, with three different quarterbacks throwing him the ball. He has looked better this fall camp than last season and now that the Preseason ACC Player of the Year in Cam Ward is throwing him the ball, he could have a pro-like season.
This is the same for Jacolby Goerge and what he can do now that Ward is in the program. One of the best if not the best route runners in the ACC, he led the Hurricanes in touchdowns last season (8) and was a ball magnet in the endzone. There is so much to love about his fluid movement, but he does have a bit of a temper that seems to have cooled off over the summer. If he can focus that anger strictly on the field and his play, his play can elevate to another stratosphere.
The last Hurricanes named to the Biletnikoff watch list is the newcomer in Houston Transfer Samuel Brown. Last season with the Cougars he gained over 800 yards with three touchdowns. His addition to the program with his deep ball threat ability can spread out the defense unlike last year and allow for more room for the other receivers to work with.