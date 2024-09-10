The Running Back Room As Started To Gel For The Miami Hurricanes
During the Florida A&M victory, the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) played five different running backs and had four rushing touchdowns on the day.
Damien Martinez has tallied the most carries so far this season and the star transfer running back has been a great asset for the Hurricanes. Knowing that he has room to play with and the ability of not having to carry the ball as much as he did with Oregon State also helps for a potentially extra-long season.
He knows the depth of the locker room favors the team, especially with the young talent that the Canes are developing with Jordan Lyle and Chris Johnson Jr.
"I feel like we're playing as good as everybody has seen it. Just keeping everybody fresh. We've got a long season so just continuing to feed off each other's energy and make an impact on a game," Martinez said. "I feel like the team's coming together good, just getting reps with each other and more practice and just going out there trying to execute."
Mark Fletcher Jr. has also played an effective role after his return from injury. He has come out on fire with three touchdowns to start the season. He is playing 1B to Marteniez 1A but that doesn't bother him because the end goal is winning.
It doesn't matter who it is but he knows the competition in the room also brings out the best in everyone.
"You know anyone in this running back room, I believe, can start," Fleather said. "It definitely keeps you on your toes, keeps you on point because you don't want to mess up. That next guy can be right there to take your place but we all love each other. We want what's best for the team but it's very competitive and we love that way."