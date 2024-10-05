All Hurricanes

Three Cal Players That Should Be On The Rader Of The Miami Hurricanes

The Golden Bears are off to a great start this season and coming off a bye, players will be well rested to attack the Hurricanes in ACC play.

Justice Sandle

Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (1) before the start of the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (1) before the start of the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The California Golden Bears are entering the game of the season for the program as No. 8 Miami will enter and look to keep their undefeated season alive.

The Bears (3-1) are coming off a bye week and with key injuries to star players starting to become less of a worry, the Hurricanes will have some players to watch out for as they look to continue as one of the best offenses in the league.

RB - Jaydn Ott

alifornia Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (1) walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the UC Davis Aggies
Aug 31, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (1) walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the UC Davis Aggies at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One of the best running backs in the nation has not been on the tear that many people believe he could be, but he has also been nursing an ankle injury. Coming off this bye week heading into the biggest game of the season for the Golden Bears, Ott will be looking to take off and reinsert himself as one of the best backs in the country. He has 40 carries for only 133 yards on the ground but, he has started to get loose in the passing game.

LB - Teddye Buchanan

California Golden Bears linebacker Teddye Buchanan (10) during the fourth quarter against the UC Davis Aggies at California
Aug 31, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Teddye Buchanan (10) during the fourth quarter against the UC Davis Aggies at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The star senior has been fantastic in the middle of the field for the Golden Bears. In only four games played, he already totals 40 total tackles, and 2.5 sacks and is the other half of an impressive middle field for the Golden Bear defense. The Bears have been able to contain many tight ends and players in the middle of the field because of the talent there. They are also ball hawks who will try to get it no matter where the ball is placed on the field.

DB - Nohl Williams

California Golden Bears defensive back Nohl Williams (3) reacts after intercepting a pass against the San Diego State Aztecs
Sep 14, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Nohl Williams (3) reacts after intercepting a pass against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Lockdown corner. Williams has been special to start this season. He already has four interceptions and three pass deflections with nine solo tackles to add to that. He will be one of the many players on watch against Cam Ward. The UNLV transfer has been everything for this secondary and is one of the many reasons why the Golden Bears lead the nation in interceptions and takeaways.

