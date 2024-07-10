Three Miami Players Land Spots on EA Sports College Football 25's Top 100 List
As we've eclipsed single-digit days until the decade-long awaited EA Sports College Football 25 video game to be released to the world, the top 100 player ratings were revealed on Wednesday morning.
The Miami Hurricanes are aiming for a big turnaround this upcoming season, and EA believes that three members of the football program stand out as leaders who can make that happen.
Miami running back Damien Martinez, who transferred from Oregon State in April, comes in as the game's 67th-best player as he holds a 91 overall rating. The other attributes listed include speed (88), acceleration (94), strength (82), awareness (93) and jumping (80).
In two seasons and 25 games at Oregon State, Martinez carried the ball 355 times for 2,167 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Left end Rueben Bain Jr. comes in as the game's 78th-best player as he holds a 90 overall rating. The other attributes listed include speed (81), acceleration (92), strength (91), awareness (90) and jumping (82).
Bain was a force to be reckoned with during his freshman season as he recorded 44 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, and 7.5 sacks. His TFL numbers were ninth in the ACC and his sack total was fifth in the conference.
Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo comes in as the game's 93rd-best player as he holds a 90 overall rating. The other attributes listed include speed (89), acceleration (93), strength (66), awareness (95) and jumping (87).
Restrepo truly broke out last season with the Hurricanes as he hauled in 85 receptions for 1,092 yards and six touchdowns. His reception and yards numbers were both No. 2 in the ACC and his touchdowns were the ninth-most in the conference.