To Help From Issues From Last Season, The Hurricanes Have Added A Time Management Coach
It is the first week back and the Miami Hurricanes have already made some changes to the sideline that will try to aid in some areas that the coaching staff suffered in last season.
Mario Cristobal had his first weekly press conference of the season, and one of the key things to note during his time at the podium was the addition of a new time management coach.
Highlighted by the Georgia Tech incident, the media asked questions about how things are different now in the preparations side of coaching when it comes to avoiding issues with the clock and time management.
Last season, issues during the end of games and questionable timeouts being called plagued the Hurricanes and Cristobal knew that it was something that needed to be fixed.
"We had a process in place, we just didn't follow it. We've also added time management to always just over-harp the situation. We had it in place, we didn't follow process which is the most important part. We certainly cranked up the intensity in the organization behind it," Cristobal said.
When asked about who it was, he smiled and said "You don't want to know" as he went and more questions about the upcoming season.
What happened against Georiga Tech has been one of the major points from last season that has haunted the Hurricanes. Issues with the clock should not be an issue this season with the new addition on the sideline.