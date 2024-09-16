Transfer Portal Additions Leading The Defensive Effort For The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes
The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes have continued to look impressive to start the season and now sit at 3-0 enter week 4.
The key to this has been the outstanding defensive performances from returning starts and transfer portal moves.
Simeon Barrow Jr., Tyler Baron, and Elijah Alston have been on a tear to start the season for the Hurricanes and the defensive line. Defensive line head coach Jason Taylor has produced a group with an argument to be the best defense line in the country. Moreover, this is without Rueben Bain Jr. wrecking play alongside them.
After the shutout performance against Ball State (1-1), the Canes defense still has some things to work on.
"We're progressing," Barrow Jr. said. "we are doing better, gaining chemistry, and practicing hard. It's showing on the field. We are stacking days and I feel like we got a lot more to clean up."
A lot more to clean up is a lot to ask when only allowing six total yards of rushing for the game. That shows the mindset this team and the players have. They know this is a big year and want to be the best every week.
I feel like it's us executing the play. Whatever [ the defensive coordinator] calls, we gotta go do it. The best thing you can do is just do your job," Alston said. "Don't try to overdo it, don't try and be Superman, don't underdo it, just do your job to your best ability."
With the chemistry the team has built on the defensive line, this team has started to gel together. They are doing it at the right time as well with each week getting harder and harder for the Hurricanes.