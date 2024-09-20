USF Coach Thinks His Team Can Win On Saturday Against No. 8 Miami
University of South Florida coach Alex Golesh wants everyone to believe he hasn't turned his attention to the Miami Hurricanes until Sunday.
"Haven't super followed them up until we got to start getting ready on Sunday. As we go, man they are really impressive," Golesh said at his weekly press conference. "I think the biggest difference from a year ago for them defensively is what that front looks like it when it plays. Really active, really, really physical defensively, they fly around, play really fast . They are really fun to watch."
Golesh said this game against the University of Miami is personal to his players and coaches.
"It'll be a really good challenge for us. I think our kids are really excited for the challenge. They present challenges on both sides of the ball," Golesh said. "Obviously an instate team, a lot of our guys know those guys. It's personal for a lot of the guys in a positive way."
He is like the rest of the college football world, however, he really likes quarterback Cam Ward.
"He's really special. I mean he can make every throw on the field. He moves around in the pocket extremely well, really confident," Golesh said. "You watch all three games and without knowing him, he looks like he has an incredible command of the offense."
Golesh will get to know Ward well on Saturday night.
The Bulls are expecting a record crowd at Raymond James Stadium. They sold an unusually high amount of student tickets for this game. The school is opening the second deck to the stadium to handle the overflow of fans who are usually disguised as empty seats.
"Hopefully we have an incredible crowd and creat a real home field advantage which I think we will need," Golesh said. "We need them to be loud. We need them to be a factor in our success Saturday night. It will be a great night for Tampa and a great night for the University."
Golesh is expecting a close game. The oddsmakers are not. Miami is favored by more than two touchdowns.
"It'll be a really good football game. We can win this game, I think it starts defensively with being able to affect the quarterback, Like I said, that guy started 47 games in college football," Golesh said. "That guy has answers. He's obviously highly intelligent to in terms of getting the protection and the reads."