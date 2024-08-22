What Are Realistic Expectations For The Miami Hurricanes?: Extra Point
Expectations are what holds a porgram and fans together during the offseason but with football returning this week, those expectaitons will be put to the test.
The Miami Hurricanes won't play during week zero but the swamps of Gainesville is calling to them as their week one opponents in the Florida Gators will be a great test for what the team will look like on the season.
The question is, what are realistic expectations for year three under Mario Cristobal with the amount of talent on this roster?
The floor is 8-4. That would be an improvement from last season but would be disappointing because of the endless list of talent on the roster.
The ceiling would be an undefeated season with an ACC Championship and an automatic bid in the College Football Playoff to show for it.
Realistically, 10-2 or 11-1 could be in play for the Canes this season. With a favorable schedule on their side, this could be enough to get the team into the ACC Championship game or a lower seed bid in the College Football Playoff.
Last season, Louisville faced off against a QB-depleted Florida State. While the Seminole's defense was above and beyond in leading the team to an undefeated season, the Cardinals had a 7-1 record in the conference. A positive conference record is the only way to make up for a bad season this year for the Canes.
For context, the Canes have finished below .500 in conference play for the past two seasons and it would be an incredible jump from a negative conference play record to being an undefeated team. The only losses that are projected for the team are the two teams that played in the ACC Championship last season. The Canes will face them in back-to-back games after a bye week.
A favorable schedule on its side for the Miami Hurricanes could favor them in a exceptional season as well as being some realsitic feel back to Coral Gables.