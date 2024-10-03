What NFL Circles Are Saying About Cam Ward: Week Five
Cam Ward's rise up NFL Draft ranks and Heisman odds have been meteoric in the first month of this season. The 22-year-old Washington State transfer had been nothing short of remarkable in the first four games of the year.
Last Friday was the first time adversity struck for Ward and the Canes. They found themselves in game that went down to the last second against the Virginia Tech Hokies to open conference play.
Ward's numbers were still really impressive on the stat sheet, 24-for-38, 343 yards, four touchdowns and adding 57 yards and a fifth touchdown on the ground; however, Ward's three turnovers kept the Hokies within striking distance the entire night.
It was the first time we've seen Cam become inefficient and loose with the football this season. The 2-and-2 Hokies had no business making this as close of a game as they did, but being set up with multiple short fields and capitalizing with scores put VT in a spot to nearly pull off the shocker in Miami.
The two turnovers shown above are the flip side to Ward's playmaking style and is a direct display of young quarterback moments.
The redzone interception appeared to be thrown late, but it was really more of Ward getting caught staring down Xavier Restrepo (7) and the safety seeing that all the way.
The fumble was Ward trying to keep a play alive and trying to make a throw while being nearly parallel to the ground. Just an ill-advised decision that set up the Hokies inside the 30 less than a minute into the game.
Both cases being multiple score swings and causing the game to be an uphill climb for Miami.
His style can put you in these situations, but it can also pull you out of them as well.
To have the confidence and awareness to pull this play off is unteachable. Ward is getting dragged to the ground, but is still able to locate his tight end, Riley Williams, and make essentially a chest pass to which Williams is able to take all the way to the one-yard-line and set up the go-ahead score.
Even in a game with more negative than we've seen from Ward, this is not the type of performance that will cause a major slide to draft stock. He slid in Heisman odds, however, The flashes he shows even in a game like this still puts him in a great position to be a high selection next April.
This weeks batch of mock drafts do not reflect a major hit to Ward's stock, but his status as the class's QB1 continues to be in question.
Pro Football Focus: 10th (QB2)
Kyle Crabbs (The 33rd Team): 2nd (QB1)
Joseph Acosta (SBNation): 21st (QB3)
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): 3rd (QB3)
Nick Kosko (On3): 10th (QB2)
Most outlets seemingly see Ward as a top three quarterback in this draft, and the tape backs that up. The most famous draft analyst in the business, Mel Kiper, sees Ward in this range as well.
After an offseason with a narrative that this is a week quarterback class, there are quietly a deep group of names in Kiper's top 10.
Ward will have another game on a national stage along with a week of concentrated press, as the Canes travel to Berkley, California to take on the Cal Bears in this week's "College Gameday" location.
It will be a great opportunity for Ward to continue to improve his position on a big stage this Saturday night.