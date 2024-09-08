All Hurricanes

Where Do The Miami Hurricanes Rank In The AP Polls Going Into Week 3?

The Hurricanes are inching their way up the polls as they get some national attention to South Beach

Justice Sandle

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Last week the team was outside of the top 10 and this week the Miami Hurricanes go into week three ranked as the No. 10 in the country.

This is Miami's first time being ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll since the week of Dec. 6, 2020 and is the highest in the Mario Cristobal era.

This team has only gotten better and better, but now the tricky part is getting higher than 10. The top 10 is dominated by six SEC teams and three Big 10 teams. The Canes are the only ACC team that is generating enough attention to be put in these conversations with some of the powerhouses in the college football world.

The ACC has four teams in the top 25 with Louisville and Clemson remaining and the newest addition of Boston College making an appearance. The ACC has started to make noise over the weekend with key victories over SEC teams as they continue to prove they are a football conference.

Here is the rest of the AP Poll Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Missouri

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Oregon

10. Miami

11. USC

12. Utah

13. Oklahoma State

14. Kansa State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Michigan

18. Norte Dame

19. Louisville

20. Arizona

21. Iowa State

22. Clemson

23. Nebraska

24. Boston College

25. Northern Illinois

