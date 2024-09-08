Where Do The Miami Hurricanes Rank In The AP Polls Going Into Week 3?
Last week the team was outside of the top 10 and this week the Miami Hurricanes go into week three ranked as the No. 10 in the country.
This is Miami's first time being ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll since the week of Dec. 6, 2020 and is the highest in the Mario Cristobal era.
This team has only gotten better and better, but now the tricky part is getting higher than 10. The top 10 is dominated by six SEC teams and three Big 10 teams. The Canes are the only ACC team that is generating enough attention to be put in these conversations with some of the powerhouses in the college football world.
The ACC has four teams in the top 25 with Louisville and Clemson remaining and the newest addition of Boston College making an appearance. The ACC has started to make noise over the weekend with key victories over SEC teams as they continue to prove they are a football conference.
Here is the rest of the AP Poll Top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Missouri
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Oregon
10. Miami
11. USC
12. Utah
13. Oklahoma State
14. Kansa State
15. Oklahoma
16. LSU
17. Michigan
18. Norte Dame
19. Louisville
20. Arizona
21. Iowa State
22. Clemson
23. Nebraska
24. Boston College
25. Northern Illinois