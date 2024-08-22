Where Does Cam Ward Rank In The Top 5 Of ACC Players?
Cam Ward walked into the ACC and instantly became the best quarterback in the conference .
Ward comes in at No. 5 in the ACC Digital Network top 25 list and does so with outstanding stats from his last season with Washington State.
He approached 4000-yard passing (3736), 30 total touchdowns, and only seven interceptions in his play last season. The more the merrier for the Miami Hurricanes when they added him to the roster after a disappointing season from Tyler Van Dyke that led him to transfer to Wisconsin where he has now been named the starter.
Ward models is game off some of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. He will look to use some of the mechanics that he has studied on film to play to his best ability for the Hurricanes.
His film shows those capabilities with his sidearm delivery and his ability to climb inside the pocket when pressure starts to mount. His arm talent and accuracy potential draw NFL scouts towards him as well as his leadership ability.
He is as poised as ever and knows this is the best year to increase his draft stocks after last season. There is no ego for him or the Hurricanes with only one goal in mind, winning. That doesn't take away his being named on practically every offensive and quarterback watch list for awards this season.