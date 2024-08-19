Where Does Elijah Alston Rank in the Top 25 Of ACC Players?
The countdown to the season is almost over and ACC Digital Network have constructed a list of the top 25 players in the ACC for the 2024-25 season.
So far on the list the Miami Hurricanes have had several players mentioned. Linebacker Fransico Mauigoa was ranked at No. 24 and transfer running back Damien Martinez was ranked at No. 20. The newest player on the list for the Canes is Marshall transfer Elijah Alston.
Alston ranked at No. 13 in the ACC and hasn't even played a single snap. In his 2023 campaign, he totaled 45 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks and was instrumental in one of the top defenses in the C-USA.
He enters Coral Gables and the University of Maimi with a chip on his shoulder with lots to prove. He has turned into one of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball for the Canes and works well with his hands. He shows relentless pressure, is quick and nimble, and is a track-down artist.
The best thing about Alston is that he won't have to do most of the work like last season because of the star-studded defensive line room that the Hurricanes have. Ruebain Bain Jr. will take most of the attention from people but do not leave out Tyler Barron, Ahkeem Mesidor, Simeon Barrow Jr., and Marley Cook. Those names alone are and were starters at other Power Four schools. Alston is just one of the ones that stand out from the rest as one of the best.