All Hurricanes

Where Does Miami Rank Going In Week 5?

Another fifty point game for the Hurricanes as they continue to ascend to every poll in the country.

Justice Sandle

Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jadais Richard (25) reacts after a play against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jadais Richard (25) reacts after a play against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes are playing some of the best ball the program has seen in nearly a decade. The offense is electric and unstoppable, and they are only getting better. They look like they are in mid-season form four games in but there is still more to be expected from this squad.

Cam Ward is the Heisman front runner and there are still some doubts around the Canes and who they are. The defense continues to improve and play better and better as the weeks go on and so do the players. They are getting healthier with the imminent wait of Rueben Bain Jr. and Jalen Rivers to return.

After earning a 50-15 win at South Florida on Saturday night, Miami (4-0) jumps up one spot to No. 7 overall in the latest ESPN Football Power Index ranking. 

Texas tops the FPI ranking after a 4-0 start and an impressive road win at Michigan, followed by No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Tennessee, and No. 6 Ole Miss.

This will be updated with the AP Polls once released.

Coaches Poll

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Tennessee

7. Oregon

8. Penn State

9. Miami (FL)

10. Utah

11. Missouri

12. Michigan

13. LSU

14. Notre Dame

15. Clemson

16. USC

17. Louisville

18. Oklahoma

19. Iowa State

20. Oklahoma State

21. Illinois

22. BYU

23. UNLV

24. Texas A&M

25. Kansas State

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Nebraska; No. 23 Memphis;

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 94; Indiana 67; Pittsburgh 50; Boise State 42; UCF 35; Iowa 34; Arizona 16; Boston College 15; Duke 14; James Madison 13; Nebraska 7; Washington 6; Rutgers 5; Colorado 5; SMU 4; South Carolina 2; Navy 2; Liberty 2; Arkansas 2;

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football