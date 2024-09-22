Where Does Miami Rank Going In Week 5?
The Miami Hurricanes are playing some of the best ball the program has seen in nearly a decade. The offense is electric and unstoppable, and they are only getting better. They look like they are in mid-season form four games in but there is still more to be expected from this squad.
Cam Ward is the Heisman front runner and there are still some doubts around the Canes and who they are. The defense continues to improve and play better and better as the weeks go on and so do the players. They are getting healthier with the imminent wait of Rueben Bain Jr. and Jalen Rivers to return.
After earning a 50-15 win at South Florida on Saturday night, Miami (4-0) jumps up one spot to No. 7 overall in the latest ESPN Football Power Index ranking.
Texas tops the FPI ranking after a 4-0 start and an impressive road win at Michigan, followed by No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Tennessee, and No. 6 Ole Miss.
This will be updated with the AP Polls once released.
Coaches Poll
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Tennessee
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9. Miami (FL)
10. Utah
11. Missouri
12. Michigan
13. LSU
14. Notre Dame
15. Clemson
16. USC
17. Louisville
18. Oklahoma
19. Iowa State
20. Oklahoma State
21. Illinois
22. BYU
23. UNLV
24. Texas A&M
25. Kansas State
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Nebraska; No. 23 Memphis;
Others Receiving Votes
Washington State 94; Indiana 67; Pittsburgh 50; Boise State 42; UCF 35; Iowa 34; Arizona 16; Boston College 15; Duke 14; James Madison 13; Nebraska 7; Washington 6; Rutgers 5; Colorado 5; SMU 4; South Carolina 2; Navy 2; Liberty 2; Arkansas 2;