Where Does Xavier Restrepo Rank Compare To Other Receivers In The ACC Top 25?
Xavier Restrepo continues to grow into one of the best receivers in the ACC and and in the country.
"Third and Restrepo" will become synonymous with the wide receiver throughout the season as he is ranked as the No. 4 player in the ACC.
Other Hurricanes like Cam Ward (No. 5) Rueben Bain Jr. (No. 8), Elijah Alston (No. 13), Damien Martinez (No. 20), and Fransico Muaigoa (No. 24) also placed in the top 25 of the ACC Digital Network preseason rankings.
Restrepo comes in as the best wide receiver in the ACC and his work last season showed why he is so highly touted. Over 1000 yards, 85 receptions breaking a Hurricane record and reciving six toachdowns.
Not far down in the top 10 is NC State receiver Kevin "KC " Concepcion who is ranked No. 6. Compared to Restrepo, he had 10 receiving touchdowns. He took several snaps out of the backfield with over 300 yards rushing on the season and over 800 receiving yards. He could be seen as more of a versatile player but as a pure receiver, it is clear who is at the top of the ACC. Others in the top 25 are Louisville WR Calluin Lacy (No. 18) and Standford WR Elic Ayomanor (No. 23).
Now with Cam Ward, Restrepo could explode for more yards with the addition of Samuel Brown out of Houston. Restrepo is always open and is sure-footed on the sideline nine times out of ten. He will likely increase his draft stock and continue to torch the slot and anyone covering him.