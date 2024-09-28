All Hurricanes

Xavier Restrepo Continues To Cement His Legacy As An All-Time Great Hurricanes Receiver

With each reception, the hometown kid continues to put on for the "U".

Justice Sandle

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) reacts from the field before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) reacts from the field before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
With each reception, Xavier Restrepo continues to play some of the best ball of his life as he rises in the ranks of all time Miami Hurricanes wide recivers.

With his abilities, he has passed Phillip Dorsett and moved into ninth place on Miami's all-time receiving list. He has 2,139 yards in his career for the Hurricanes and 156 receptions.

Last night he just played his role and came up with an all-time great catch on his back for a huge fourth-down conversion.

"Again all God," Restrepo said. "I mean unfortunately I slipped but if not I probably got a big gain off of that. Things happen and Cam [Ward] gave me a chance and I told him we got his back."

Restrepo continues to be a team leader and Ward's favorite option outside of tight end Elijah Arroyo. For far this season, X has 25 receptions, 422 receiving yards, and five touchdowns on the season. Last season while he broke the season receiving record, he only had six receiving TDs.

He will likely have a career-high if he continues to play at the elite level the Canes need him to be at while also playing like a top 10 receiver in the country.

