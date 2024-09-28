Xavier Restrepo Continues To Cement His Legacy As An All-Time Great Hurricanes Receiver
With each reception, Xavier Restrepo continues to play some of the best ball of his life as he rises in the ranks of all time Miami Hurricanes wide recivers.
With his abilities, he has passed Phillip Dorsett and moved into ninth place on Miami's all-time receiving list. He has 2,139 yards in his career for the Hurricanes and 156 receptions.
Last night he just played his role and came up with an all-time great catch on his back for a huge fourth-down conversion.
"Again all God," Restrepo said. "I mean unfortunately I slipped but if not I probably got a big gain off of that. Things happen and Cam [Ward] gave me a chance and I told him we got his back."
Restrepo continues to be a team leader and Ward's favorite option outside of tight end Elijah Arroyo. For far this season, X has 25 receptions, 422 receiving yards, and five touchdowns on the season. Last season while he broke the season receiving record, he only had six receiving TDs.
He will likely have a career-high if he continues to play at the elite level the Canes need him to be at while also playing like a top 10 receiver in the country.