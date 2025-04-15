All Hurricanes

REPORT: Miami Losses Safety Zaquan Paterson to the Transfer Portal

The Miami Hurricanes have lost one of their promising freshman from last season as Zaquan Paterson enters the transfer portal.

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs with the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Zaquan Patterson (20) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs with the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Zaquan Patterson (20) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After a positive outing for the Miami Hurricanes Football program with their annual spring game, news hits Coral Gables as safety Zaquan Patterson hits the transfer portal.

Patterson missed the entirety of spring practice for the Hurricanes due to an injury. With the new defensive scheme and the amount of transfer coming in at that position, one of the promising talents from last year leaving is shocking.

Patterson played in 12 games last season, starting in two, and finished with 19 tackles and three pass breakups. He was a solid player for the Hurricanes in his time on the field. He had some flaws, but he was also a freshman. He showed flashes of being a positive player for the future of the Hurricanes' defense.

Still, the new talent for Miami and some returning are showing that new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman might have fixed some of the issues from last season.

Hetherman's defense has been described as simple and free. Mario Cristobal praised the defense after the spring game. He also loves how Hetherman is coaching this talent. Patterson will now be one of the top DBs in the transfer portal. He will give any program a solid starter with a great upside an upgrade in that position. The Hurricanes also lost defensive lineman Josh Horton. The spring portal is opening, and more Hurricanes might hit the portal. As Cristobal has said, the portal is never closed.

