The ACC Continues to Back Miami Despite Notre Dame's Annoyance

The simple answer to all of this mess is to tell Notre Dame to join a conference, but in reality, the only program not a part of the ACC is its football team, while every other sports program is. This is the downside of being independent, and the only team that is benefiting is the Miami Hurricanes.

The ACC fully backed Miami during the promotional side of getting them into the College Football Playoff. That is what a good conference does. It presents the facts and the marketing campaign for the Canes worked compared to the Fighting Irish. However, it did not go over easily with the Irish and their Athletics Director.

It has gotten to the point now that ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has gotten involved to make a statement backing the Hurricanes because of one simple fact: Miami football is in the ACC.

"The University of Notre Dame is an incredibly valued member of the ACC, and there is tremendous respect and appreciation for the entire institution," Phillips said. "With that said, when it comes to football, we have a responsibility to support and advocate for all 17 of our football-playing member institutions, and I stand behind our conference efforts to do just that, leading up to the College Football Playoff Committee selections on Sunday.

"At no time was it suggested by the ACC that Notre Dame was not a worthy candidate for inclusion in the field. We are thrilled for the University of Miami while also understanding and appreciating the significant disappointment of the Notre Dame players, coaches, and program.”

ACC commish Jim Phillips: “The University of Notre Dame is an incredibly valued member of the ACC and there is tremendous respect and appreciation for the entire institution. With that said, when it comes to football, we have a responsibility to support and advocate for all 17 of… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2025

It has even trickled down to head coach Mario Cristobal, but the class act he has always been, he took the high road.

"I would say first and foremost, I wouldn't comment on anybody else's situation because you never know," Cristobal said. "You never know exactly what's up. I have too much respect for football and for Notre Dame to comment on their situation. As it relates to us, we haven't been faced with that situation. We don't ever expect, want to, or really would allow that situation to happen.

But again, that's not a comment in any way, shape, or form, as it relates to them. You just don't know what each program is going through. Some programs lose a coach. Sometimes, you're going to be down a ton of players and people have to make a decision. But yeah, I don't want to comment on anybody else's stuff because again, that's just not my place, and it would be disrespectful."

This only adds to the fire for next football season. Miami will travel to South Bend to finish out the home-and-home game on Nov. 7, 2026.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: