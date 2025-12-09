Miami Has One Person To Thank For The Drastic Playoff Turnaround

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Think back to last season at this same time. The Miami Hurricanes were on the outside looking in, preparing for the Pop-Tarts Bowl with a generational offense and one of the worst defenses in the country.

This year, the Canes have a top seven defense in the country and it's all thanks to one man.

Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman walked into Coral Gables with an intensity that has resonated with the locker room and coaching staff. He was the exact person head coach Mario Cristobal was looking for, and now they prepare together for this playoff push.

Cristobal instantly noticed the difference when comparing last season's defense to this year's during Monday's press conference.

"Schematically sound, I would say, first and foremost," Cristobal said. "A four down front primarily. We showed some primary field under, but we do jump into the over front, the even front a bunch. I think that communication at the top of the priority list, that was number one. In fact, the few times that we haven't been successful or lack of communication. But I think communication has been ramped up to a level because the level of teaching by the coaches, the level of understanding by the players, has really been elevated."

Cristobal also mentioned how leadership has grown, how more people are held accountable for teaching the right things, and controlling the basic has also flipped the defense around.

"I think leadership, energy as it relates to practice and preparation, has been drastically improved, I should say," Cristobal said. "I think the amount of time invested in tackling has helped us a bunch as well. Last year, we were we had a significant amount of missed tackles. We've improved in that area a ton. I think block destruction has improved for us as well, the use of our hands and making sure that our feet in the ground, and that our hands are inside and being able to shed blockers and be able to leverage the football.

"I think, if you watch us this year, I think the guys that are playing understand a little bit better, or a lot better, what the guy next to him is doing, if that makes sense. So, just a schematic understanding to be able to play within the system. That word's often thrown around, 'the system.' If you're systematic, it all works together."

But not all of it can be thanks to Hetherman's efforts. Most can, but it also involves recruiting the right players and finding them in the transfer portal. Now the Hurricanes have a defense that can compete at a high level and have the right amount of intensity.

"The pieces work a lot better collectively this year than it did last year," Cristobal said. "And again, we also added some really good pieces. I mean, the safety position took a dramatic uptick, right? Who else? Guys like [Mohamed Toure]. Mo came in, did a great job. So we missed Kiko [Mauigoa], right? Kiko is a great player, hard to replace guy.

"Mo's come in and gotten great snaps from the rest of linebackers and Popo [Aguiree] and Chase [Smith], and I could go on and on. There's a lot. I think it does start with two things: the hiring of Coach Heatherman, the rest of the assistant coaches, but the players buying in to a guy that has no Miami ties, but quickly established himself as a very knowledgeable person with a very high care factor and a ridiculous amount of intensity."

