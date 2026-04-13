REPORT: Miami Signs Shannon Dawson and Corey Hetherman to Extensions

Coming off a National Championship appearance, many poked around the Miami Hurricanes camp to see if there were some head coaching opportunities for Shannon Dawson and Corey Hetherman.

Both coaches had flipped the Canes program around. Dawson had turned Miami into one of the most productive offenses in the country,

Dawson has led the Hurricanes to having a No. 1 overall draft pick and one of the two best offensive seasons in program history. Dawson has experience as a head coach, but his talents have been utilized effectively as the Canes ' offensive coordinator.

Miami went from No. 85 in total offense to No. 25 in one year and continues to remain in the top 25 year after year.

On the other hand, Dawson, with those offenses, still didn't have a defense to help. That was until Hetherman stepped into Coral Gables, which is when the Canes finally found a defense that would terrorize the country.

In his first year at Miami, he led a turnaround to the nation’s No. 5 scoring defense from the No. 70 in the year before he arrived. He also earned a spot as a Broyles Award Finalist.

Both will enter year two of working together with the expectation of being the ACC Champions and returning to the College Football Playoff.

Mario Cristobal knows that this is the time to make these extensions happen, with most coming after his two coordinators for new jobs. However, this is also the time when he wants everything to be right for the future.

“During this time, you want to really master our systems and the technique and the fundamentals that go with it and then be able to play snap to whistle like all day,” Cristobal said. “That’s critical, right, because playing hard a lot of time makes up for a lot of stuff that maybe you didn’t do right. And with that goes just elite communication.

"You’ve got to be able to communicate. You’ve got to be able to secure the football. You’ve got to be able to disrupt it, and then the cultural part of it. … This team, they really love attacking work and we’ve got to make them callous; we’ve got to gain experience in certain areas that we don’t have a ton of experience at. All in all, I just see a team [that] has work to do, but [is] excited about the work to be done.”

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