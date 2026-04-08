Miami's Offensive Line is Starting 'Gel' but Still Searching for More

CORAL GABLES — Spring practice is reaching a boiling point for Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

Pads are on, everyone is being physical, but it also helps that everyone knows the level that needs to be played in these early stages. It starts in the trenches, and the Canes offensive line is finally starting to gel together with all the brand new pieces.

“I like the way they’re gelling," Cristobal said. "We want to find more guys. You want to be at 8, 9, 10 by the time the season rolls around. Mind you, we’re banged up a little bit. Nothing major, nothing that’s not going to be ready to go in another couple weeks or so."

As the Hurricanes get healthy and take the time to build this new offensive line, the fundamentals are already there for Cristobal and offensive lines coach Alex Mirabal.

"But our size, our girth, mentality from a regiment, blueprint, culture standpoint – you know what [offensive line coach] Alex Mirabal does with that room," Crisotbal said. "It’s a very aggressive form of o-line play. Pass protection isn’t necessarily passive for us. But I think every day that goes by, you see guys more and more in sync against a very challenging defense."

Moreover, what really throws them into the fire is the defensive line. Corey Hetherman has thrown a lot at them, and it has helped them grow quickly.

Besides having good players, [defensive coordinator Corey] Hetherman, the way he brings pressure and movement, it’s very difficult to detect pre-snap, so that you truly are, from a balance and body control and power standpoint, it’s a challenge. It really is." Cristobal said.

"From a third-down standpoint, it’s incredibly challenging. And what’s great to see is that those guys up front are truly … those guys are challenging each other. They know that they have a good amount of talent and that’s going to have to be earned. And they know that it’s going to go all the way to Game One and beyond. So far, they’ve showed up in a manner that you want them to show up in.”

Miami contineus to build during spring practice as the Spring Game approaches.

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