Samson Okunlola Development Has Been Pivotal For Miami's Offensive Line
CRAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have turned into an offensive line factor for the NFL now that Mario Crisotbal and Alex Mirabal have walked into the program.
Four years in at Miami, they are producing and teaching some of the best offensive linemen in the country. Some of the talent they have developed has instantly been key providers since day one. However, some took some time to get into form.
Some point to Anez Cooper as one of the key players in the developmental process that has turned into one of the best guards in the country/ That same development is starting to shine from Samson Okunlola.
"Well, Samson's played great football," Cristobal said. "I know everybody, it's well documented, he was such a highly touted guy, everyone wanted to happen right away. But that's not the way football works. Football is a developmental sport, and sometimes it pops for guys a little bit later than others, and he's hitting on all strides right now.
"He's hit on all cylinders right now. He's playing with a lot of power in the run game, a lot of balance and body control, great use of his hands in the passing game. Position versatility–jumps out of tackle and at guard, he could play for the five positions."
Crisotbal knows that it can take some time for some players to get into the right situation. For Okunlola, he has been thrown around at every option on the line, but Cristobal thinks he has cracked the code with him as a guard.
"At guard, which was very new for him, he's learned to play with his feet in the ground and to play with power, with bending his knees and a flat back, which is really important, right? And understanding that those man blocks and combinations, the timing is different than it is outside of tackle, both in the pass game and the run game," Crisotbal said.
"So I think the mother of all learning, the repetition, has taken its course, and he's had so many reps at all those that he's really developed into an excellent football player. And he's another one that's just getting started. So we look forward to more great play from him."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.