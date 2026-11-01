Scenes From Miami Football's Halloween Thriller Against UNC: Photo Gallery
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Miami's victory was powered by a fourth-quarter defensive play in which DE Marquise Lightfoot forced a fumble by UNC QB Billy Edwards Jr., recovered by DL Justin Scott. The Hurricanes capitalized on the short 37-yard field position, culminating in WR Malachi Toney scoring the game-winning touchdown.
1. Here Come the Hurricanes
Miami QB Darian Mensah and RB Chris Wheatley-Humphrey prepare to lead the team onto the field. The win marked the Hurricane's fourth road victory of the season.
2. Darian Mensah Warms Up
Miami QB Darian Mensah warms up his throwing arm before kickoff. Mensah put on a clinic against the Tar Heels, completing 79.5% of his throws for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns.
3. Elija Lofton Prays In the Endzone
Miami TE Elija Lofton prays in the endzone before the game. Lofton was elite with the ball in his hands, totaling 48 yards on three receptions.
4. The Heismen Strike First
Miami QB Darian Mensah celebrates with WR Malachi Toney after a touchdown to open the scoring. Mensah and Toney are both leading Heisman Trophy candidates, with the team launching its Heismen campaign to support the duo last Monday.
5. Darian Mensah Celebrates With Michael Irvin
Miami QB Darian Mensah celebrates with NFL- and Miami-legend Michael Irvin. Irvin has been a mainstay on the sidelines for the Canes since the 2024 season.
6. Mark Fletcher for Six
Miami RB Mark Fletcher rushes to the endzone for his first touchdown of the game. Fletcher ended with 86 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
7. It's All About the "U"
Miami RB Mark Fletcher holds up the "U" after recording a touchdown.
8. Cooper Barkate Sets Up Jake Weinberg for a Field Goal
Miami WR Cooper Barkate hauls in a 40-yard play to place the Hurricanes in red-zone territory. The play set up K Jake Weinberg for a 25-yard field goal.
9. Elija Lofton Celebrates
Miami TE Elija Lofton celebrates after picking up a first down.
10. Things Get Chippy
Miami OL Matthew McCoy exchanges words with UNC DL Jaylen Harvey.
11. Ryan Rodriguez Celebrates With Mark Fletcher
Miami OL Ryan Rodriguez celebrates with RB Mark Fletcher after a touchdown. Fletcher's hat trick enabled him to break the Hurricanes' all-time career touchdowns record.
12. Ben Congdon Hypes Up the Crowd
Miami OL Ben Congdon hypes up Miami fans after RB Mark Fletcher's fourth-quarter touchdown.
13. Justin Scott Celebrates
Miami DL Justin Scott celebrates after assisting a sack against UNC QB Billy Edwards Jr. Scott recorded four tackles and a fumble recovery in the win.
14. Elija Lofton Picks Up a First Down
Miami TE Elija Lofton runs for a first down.
15. Mali Mania
Miami WR Malachi Toney spikes the ball after scoring his second touchdown of the game. Toney ended with 86 total yards and two touchdowns.
16. Sweet Victory
Miami DB Ethan O'Connon hugs UNC DB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins after the win.
17. It's Great. To Be. A Miami Hurricane.
Miami WR Malachi Toney and DB Monroe Toney celebrate with Hurricanes fans after the win.
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John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025 and has contributed to Miami Hurricanes On SI. His work has also been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.