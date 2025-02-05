Some In the National Media Loves Carson Beck as the New Miami Quarterback
Following the potential No. 1 overall draft pick in the NFL is already a tall task. Doing it after he took your place at the beginning of the season of being crowned No. 1 will be harder.
Carson Beck walked in the 2024-25 season as the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the country who was ready to take the Georgia Bulldogs back to the National Championship. He got them to the playoffs but injuries stopped him from showing up in the biggest moments.
Now he is a Miami Hurricanes and has taken a beating in the national media and finally, someone had something to say about it. Gerald V. Dixon of 247Sports believes that Beck is one of the best quarterbacks in the country "Point. Blank. Period."
Beck's two years starting at UGA were impressive. At worst, he was a top-five quarterback in the country. He threw for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns. This season he threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions along with 3,485 yards and threw three interceptions in three different games.
Some bad and some good but he also had a team that led the nation in dropped passes. The Hurricanes will have one of the best offensive lines in the country so he won't have to worry about getting touched and only needs to worry about delivering the ball. The Hurricanes have a championship roster and Beck has all the tools to lead it to the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff.
