Star Miami Player Trending Positively to Play Against Texas A&M

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — One of the biggest question marks entering the game between the Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies was the health of the Canes. Not only have they been banged up for some time, but one of their key players has been out with a lower-body injury.

However, with more time in between games and the College Football Playoff, the Hurricanes have a positive update about star nickel Keionte Scott.

Mario Cristobal mentioned during his Monday media availability about the team's health and his expectations on whether Scott would play.

"I do. I do. In fact, I feel strongly about it," Cristobal said about Scott playing against the Aggies. "I think he's exactly how you would draw up a football player. I mean not only by his level of play, but his mentality. I mean that guy. And again, look, no one's ever going to get cleared unless a doctor clears him. But there's also a mental aspect that goes into recovery, that you either push yourself mentally and you're positive and you will yourself as part of it. And he has done that, and he looks great, and he's looking great. So we'll see. We'll see what it looks like later in the week.

"Certainly, I'll have more details on the health of the entire team by then, but we're in a good spot. We're healthier than we've been in the previous four weeks. And certainly he's a big component of the health of the team."

Not only does this boost the defensive side of the ball, but it also increases the leadership aspect of the team. The Hurricanes have used Scott in such a versatile way that he alone can be a game wrecker.

Scott has proven to be the best or, at worst, second-best player on the defensive side of the ball for the Canes this season. His return and addition would be a welcome sign for all involved, as well as helping the team disguise a few new things with younger players.

The Hurricanes could find it difficult to hold some of the fastest receivers in the country. Scott would only boost what can be done.

