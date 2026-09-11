'That's What I Came Here to Do': Darian Mensah Keeps Pace With Heisman Hopes Only in Half of Play

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Two games, only five quarters of play, and Darian Mensah has only missed four passes. No. 7 Miami has another elite quarterback on its hands.

These early performances show why Miami fought so hard to get Mensah from Duke in the offseason, and the Heisman leader continues to reward the Canes with more Heisman-level play.

Mensah finished his night early against Florida A&M, only missing one pass that was in the hands of Mark Fletcher Jr., throwing for 14-for-15 for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

"Solid outing," Mensah said after the game. "I think the focus for is just on having the point, trying to protect tonight. They brought a lot of blitz and showed a lot of blitzes on tape, and so I think our O-line did a great job executing that."

This season, he has thrown 41-of-45 for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. He battles Malachi Toney for the Heisman lead through week two, waiting for a chance to show off against other teams.

Moreover, he is happy that he has been able to deliver for Miami fans that have loved him since the transfer.

"It means a lot, you know, obviously, I wanted to play well," Mensah said. "You know, Canes fans were very supportive of me when I first got here, and so to, you know, kind of give that back, you, on the field, with my plays. means a lot to me."

Furthermore, this level of play is what he expected out of himself to start the season. Confidence is one thing but backing up make it clear that he is one of the better players in the country.

"I wouldn't say pressure off my shoulders," Mensah said. "I'll just say it's, you know, that's what I came here to do. I'm doing it."

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the first half against the Florida A&M Rattlersat Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the question now is can the Canes and Mensah keep this up. Miami will travel on the road to take on another dangerous team in the ACC for its second conference game of the season. Mensah played Wake Forest last season with the Blue Devils and knows the challenges they bring.

He also knows that when things are good, they are swimming, but he is also waiting for some adversity so the team knows exactly who they are.

"Yeah, obviously, when it's good, it's good," Mensah said. "And, you know, I've got to be ready for, you know, adversity to show. I've got a good, you know, wake force coming up this next week, and so. But yeah, I mean, it's awesome that things are going well, but I think diversity is, you know, when your team grows and shows, you know, the true colors of your team."

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