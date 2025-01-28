All Hurricanes

The 2025 Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule has been Released

The Hurricanes will not have a cakewalk schedule like last season as they look to reach the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (0) stiff arms Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase (5) while running for a touchdown during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (0) stiff arms Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase (5) while running for a touchdown during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami’s 2025 football schedule was announced as part of a special schedule release show on ACC Network Monday night.

Miami’s eight home opponents for Hard Rock Stadium include Notre Dame, Florida, Louisville, and Syracuse. There are key rematches from last season with many ACC Championship and College Football Playoff implications.

Three of Miami’s four road matchups on the season – at SMU, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh – are scheduled for November.

Miami’s full 2025 schedule is below:

  • Week 1: Sunday, Aug. 31 – Notre Dame – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 2: Saturday, Sept. 6 – Bethune-Cookman – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 3: Saturday, Sept. 13 – USF – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 4: Saturday, Sept. 20 – Florida – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 5Open Date
  • Week 6: Saturday, Oct. 4 – at Florida State* – Tallahassee, Fla. – Doak Campbell Stadium
  • Week 7: Open Date
  • Week 8: Friday, Oct. 17 – Louisville* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 9: Saturday, Oct. 25 – Stanford* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 10: Saturday, Nov. 1 – at SMU* – Dallas, Texas – Gerald J. Ford Stadium
  • Week 11: Saturday, Nov. 8 – Syracuse* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 12: Saturday, Nov. 15 – NC State* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 13: Saturday, Nov. 22 – at Virginia Tech* – Blacksburg, Va. – Lane Stadium
  • Week 14: Saturday, Nov. 29 – at Pittsburgh* – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Acrisure Stadium

* indicates Atlantic Coast Conference matchup

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Carson Beck's Injury is Nothing to Worry About as he is "Ahead of Schedule"

Everything New Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman said in Opening Press Conference

Where Miami Ranks in the Final AP Poll of the Season

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football