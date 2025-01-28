The 2025 Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule has been Released
The Hurricanes will not have a cakewalk schedule like last season as they look to reach the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami’s 2025 football schedule was announced as part of a special schedule release show on ACC Network Monday night.
Miami’s eight home opponents for Hard Rock Stadium include Notre Dame, Florida, Louisville, and Syracuse. There are key rematches from last season with many ACC Championship and College Football Playoff implications.
Three of Miami’s four road matchups on the season – at SMU, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh – are scheduled for November.
Miami’s full 2025 schedule is below:
- Week 1: Sunday, Aug. 31 – Notre Dame – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
- Week 2: Saturday, Sept. 6 – Bethune-Cookman – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
- Week 3: Saturday, Sept. 13 – USF – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
- Week 4: Saturday, Sept. 20 – Florida – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
- Week 5: Open Date
- Week 6: Saturday, Oct. 4 – at Florida State* – Tallahassee, Fla. – Doak Campbell Stadium
- Week 7: Open Date
- Week 8: Friday, Oct. 17 – Louisville* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
- Week 9: Saturday, Oct. 25 – Stanford* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
- Week 10: Saturday, Nov. 1 – at SMU* – Dallas, Texas – Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- Week 11: Saturday, Nov. 8 – Syracuse* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
- Week 12: Saturday, Nov. 15 – NC State* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
- Week 13: Saturday, Nov. 22 – at Virginia Tech* – Blacksburg, Va. – Lane Stadium
- Week 14: Saturday, Nov. 29 – at Pittsburgh* – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Acrisure Stadium
* indicates Atlantic Coast Conference matchup
